Gunman kills at least 5 people in Kyiv street and takes hostages; police shoot him dead, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 18-04-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 21:06 IST
Gunman kills at least 5 people in Kyiv street and takes hostages; police shoot him dead, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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