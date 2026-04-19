Rat Poison Alert: HiPP Baby Food Recall in Austria
A dangerous situation unfolded in Austria as police discovered rat poison in HiPP baby food jars, leading to a recall from 1,500 SPAR supermarkets. The contaminated jars were reported in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district. Authorities urge strict caution and advise seeking immediate medical help if consumed.
In a troubling development, Austrian authorities late Saturday reported the finding of rat poison in HiPP baby food jars, prompting a broad recall from 1,500 SPAR supermarkets amid safety concerns.
A customer in the Eisenstadt-Umgebung district discovered the ciritcal issue in a 190-gram jar labelled 'Carrots and Potatoes,' confirmed by a positive test for rat poison. HiPP acknowledged the potential for tampering and swiftly pulled its Vegetable Carrot with Potato jars from the shelves.
Further tests in the Czech Republic and Slovakia revealed toxicity, heightening international concern. Despite no impact reports from other regions, HiPP stressed that the contamination appears to stem from external criminal acts targeting the SPAR Austria supply chain. Immediate medical consultation is urged for those who may have consumed the product.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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