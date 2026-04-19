Rat Poison Scare in Austrian Baby Food Triggers International Recall

A shocking discovery of rat poison in HiPP baby food has prompted a massive recall from 1,500 SPAR supermarkets in Austria, police announced on Saturday night. Concerns mounted after a customer in Burgenland's Eisenstadt-Umgebung district reported that their jar of carrot and potato baby food tested positive for the toxin.

HiPP initially declared that an external criminal act could have resulted in the contamination and advised the public against consuming the product, as it posed serious health risks. The Austrian police's investigation revealed jars with indicators like a red circle on the bottom or compromised safety seals, supporting claims of intentional tampering.

The police confirmed that the contamination was an isolated issue linked to the SPAR Austria distribution network. Meanwhile, SPAR and HiPP have ensured that all affected products are withdrawn, spanning several European countries, and both offered a full refund. Customers were urged to seek medical attention if the tainted product had been consumed by babies.