Left Menu

Rat Poison Scare in Austrian Baby Food Triggers International Recall

Austrian police report finding rat poison in HiPP baby food, leading to a recall from 1,500 SPAR supermarkets across the country. Initial lab tests confirm contamination in related products. SPAR and HiPP advise against consumption and offer refunds, while urging caution in affected distribution areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:23 IST
Rat Poison Scare in Austrian Baby Food Triggers International Recall

A shocking discovery of rat poison in HiPP baby food has prompted a massive recall from 1,500 SPAR supermarkets in Austria, police announced on Saturday night. Concerns mounted after a customer in Burgenland's Eisenstadt-Umgebung district reported that their jar of carrot and potato baby food tested positive for the toxin.

HiPP initially declared that an external criminal act could have resulted in the contamination and advised the public against consuming the product, as it posed serious health risks. The Austrian police's investigation revealed jars with indicators like a red circle on the bottom or compromised safety seals, supporting claims of intentional tampering.

The police confirmed that the contamination was an isolated issue linked to the SPAR Austria distribution network. Meanwhile, SPAR and HiPP have ensured that all affected products are withdrawn, spanning several European countries, and both offered a full refund. Customers were urged to seek medical attention if the tainted product had been consumed by babies.

TRENDING

1
RSS 'hates' Dravidian idea, wants to rule TN: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari.

RSS 'hates' Dravidian idea, wants to rule TN: Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari.

 India
2
Tragic Fall: Delhi Advocate's Fatal Plunge

Tragic Fall: Delhi Advocate's Fatal Plunge

 India
3
BJP trying to enter TN through AIADMK: Rahul at Kanniyakumari.

BJP trying to enter TN through AIADMK: Rahul at Kanniyakumari.

 India
4
Drone Strikes Escalate: Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Hub Twice in a Week

Drone Strikes Escalate: Ukraine Targets Russian Oil Hub Twice in a Week

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026