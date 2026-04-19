Poison Alert: Rat Poison Found in Austrian Baby Food Jars

Austrian authorities issued a high-alert recall on HiPP baby food jars after discovering rat poison in a product sample. The recall affected over 1,000 SPAR supermarkets across the country.

According to police in Burgenland, Austria, a customer-reported jar of 'Carrots and Potatoes' baby food tested positive for the toxin. Initial investigations have also identified the presence of a toxic substance in similar jars in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Both SPAR and HiPP strongly advised customers against consuming the affected jars, offering full refunds for returns. Police investigations suggest possible external criminal interference specifically targeting the SPAR Austria distribution channel.