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Poison Alert: Rat Poison Found in Austrian Baby Food Jars

In Austria, a batch of HiPP baby food jars was recalled after rat poison was discovered. This incident affected over 1,000 SPAR supermarkets, with potential life-threatening risks for consumers. Police investigation involves several European countries, and customers are advised against using the compromised product.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 13:11 IST
Poison Alert: Rat Poison Found in Austrian Baby Food Jars

Austrian authorities issued a high-alert recall on HiPP baby food jars after discovering rat poison in a product sample. The recall affected over 1,000 SPAR supermarkets across the country.

According to police in Burgenland, Austria, a customer-reported jar of 'Carrots and Potatoes' baby food tested positive for the toxin. Initial investigations have also identified the presence of a toxic substance in similar jars in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Both SPAR and HiPP strongly advised customers against consuming the affected jars, offering full refunds for returns. Police investigations suggest possible external criminal interference specifically targeting the SPAR Austria distribution channel.

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