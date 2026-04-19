Saini Slams Congress for Women’s Bill Defeat in Lok Sabha

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has strongly criticized the Congress party and its allies for their role in defeating the women's quota bill in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to reporters in Rohtak, Saini claimed that the opposition parties, including Congress, are obstructing women's empowerment to serve their political interests. According to Saini, Prime Minister Modi's government has made significant strides in empowering women, a mission undermined by opposition forces.

Saini's comments followed the defeat of a bill that aimed to secure 33% legislative reservations for women, which required a two-thirds majority but fell short. The Chief Minister accused opposing parties of betraying women's rights and dignity, warning of political repercussions.