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Tragic Loss: Woman Found Dead in Hotel Room

A 26-year-old woman named Bhawna Sharma was found dead in a hotel room in Mau, suspected to be a suicide. She had been staying there with a friend and her son after a separation from her husband. Police have begun an investigation, detaining hotel staff and her friend for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mau | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:55 IST
Tragic Loss: Woman Found Dead in Hotel Room
woman
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a young woman was found dead in a hotel room, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The incident occurred at Hotel Tathagat in the Sarai Lakhansi police jurisdiction, where the body of 26-year-old Bhawna Sharma of Ghaziabad was discovered hanging inside the room.

Sharma was reportedly staying at the hotel with her friend Shakti Singh from Haryana, along with her son, after separating from her husband eight months ago. Police disclosed that she had urged Singh to return soon, threatening self-harm if he didn't. Upon Singh's late-night return, he found Sharma deceased.

Local law enforcement has detained Singh and hotel staff for further inquiry. The forensics team has gathered evidence, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Sharma's family has been informed, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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