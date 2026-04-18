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Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Industrial Hubs

Ukrainian drones have attacked key Russian industrial cities along the Volga River and a Baltic Sea port near St Petersburg. The strikes hit a Lukoil-operated terminal in Vysotsk and targeted oil refineries in the Samara region. Local governors confirmed the incidents, marking the ongoing conflict's escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:06 IST
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Industrial Hubs
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In a series of overnight strikes, Ukrainian drones targeted significant industrial sites within Russia, as confirmed by local governors. A Baltic Sea port close to St Petersburg and industrial cities along the Volga River were among the sites hit.

Governor Alexander Drozdenko of the Leningrad region reported that a fire had been controlled at Vysotsk port, a crucial terminal for exporting petroleum products operated by Lukoil. The infrastructures, which handle fuel oil, naphtha, diesel fuel, and vacuum gas oil, came under attack during the incident.

Additionally, Samara region governor Vyacheslav Fedorischev verified drone assaults on industrial targets in the cities of Syzran and Novokuibyshevsk. Though unnamed, these cities host refineries that have been previously struck amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

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