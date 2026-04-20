Karnataka Cabinet Meets on Internal Reservation Post-Elections
The Karnataka government has scheduled a special Cabinet meeting on April 24 to discuss internal reservation for Scheduled Castes. Initially planned for March 27, it was postponed due to election-related restrictions. This meeting aims at addressing 65,000 government job vacancies and pacifying unrest among unemployed youth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 10:40 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka government has announced a special Cabinet meeting on April 24 to deliberate on internal reservation for Scheduled Castes, according to officials. Originally set for March 27, the meeting was postponed due to elections.
The focus is on addressing 65,000 government job vacancies, amidst growing unrest among the unemployed. Recent state elections concluded, paving the way for this critical discussion.
In February, government job seekers in Hubballi staged a massive protest, highlighting the urgency of filling over 2.5 lakh vacant positions. The meeting will prioritize expediting the recruitment process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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