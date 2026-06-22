India Adds 64 Million Internet Users in Just Three Months: TRAI Report

India's telecom and internet sector recorded robust growth during the January-March 2026 quarter, with the country adding more than 64 million internet subscribers and over 24 million telephone connections, according to the latest Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The total number of internet subscribers increased from 1,028.61 million in December 2025 to 1,092.79 million by March 2026, reflecting quarterly growth of 6.24%. Wireless internet users accounted for the overwhelming majority at 1,046.26 million, while wired internet subscriptions stood at 46.54 million. Broadband services continued to dominate the market with 1,065.88 million subscribers.

The country's overall telephone subscriber base also expanded significantly, rising from 1,306.14 million to 1,330.58 million during the quarter. Tele-density increased from 91.74% to 93.26%, indicating deeper telecom penetration across urban and rural regions.

Wireless services drive industry expansion

Wireless services remained the key growth engine for the telecom sector. The total wireless subscriber base, including mobile and fixed wireless access (FWA) connections, grew by 23.56 million to reach 1,282.33 million by the end of March 2026. Wireless tele-density rose to 89.88% during the quarter.

Telecom operators also witnessed improvements in revenue indicators. Monthly Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for wireless services increased to ₹196.04, while the average monthly usage per subscriber rose to 1,017 minutes. Average wireless data consumption reached 26.70 GB per subscriber per month, highlighting India's growing appetite for digital services and data-driven applications.

The sector's financial performance remained strong. Gross Revenue (GR) for telecom services reached ₹1.05 lakh crore during the quarter, while Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) climbed to ₹86,716 crore, registering growth over both the previous quarter and the corresponding period last year.

Broadcasting sector sees mixed trends

India's broadcasting landscape continued to expand, with 917 private satellite television channels permitted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Of the channels available for downlinking, 342 were pay TV channels while 566 operated as free-to-air services.

The Direct-to-Home (DTH) segment witnessed a slight decline, with active subscribers falling from 50.99 million in December 2025 to 49.05 million in March 2026. At the same time, the FM radio sector expanded its footprint. The number of operational private FM radio channels increased from 385 to 390 across 120 cities following the launch of new stations in several locations. Community radio also continued to grow, with 564 stations operational nationwide.

The report indicates that India's telecom ecosystem continues to strengthen through rising connectivity, growing internet adoption and expanding digital infrastructure, supporting the country's broader digital transformation efforts.