The National Transportation Safety Board Said On Monday It Is Opening An Investigation Into A Nearmiss Incident That Happened On Saturday Between Two Passenger Jetliners At Boston Logan Airport The Crew Of A Delta Air Lines Airbus A On Saturday Performed A Goaround As An American Airlines Boeing Was Departing From An Intersecting Runway

The National ​Transportation Safety Board said on Monday ‌it is ​opening an investigation into a near-miss incident that happened on Saturday between two passenger jetliners at Boston Logan airport. The crew of a ‌Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 on Saturday performed a go-around as an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 was departing from an intersecting runway, said the Federal Aviation Administration, which is also investigating. Flightradar24, a flight tracking site, said ‌the planes were about 325 to 350 feet apart at the intersection between the runways, based ‌on barometric pressure readings, so actual distance between the closest parts of the aircraft was likely a bit smaller. Delta said the crew of the flight arriving from Dallas followed established procedures in coordination with air traffic control and performed a ⁠go ​around on approach and ⁠landed safely. American did not immediately comment. Senator Jerry Moran, a Republican who chairs an aviation subcommittee, was scheduled on Tuesday ⁠to hold a hearing on close calls in aviation, and he cited the incident.

"It is critical that we ​address the challenges facing our aviation system and improve the procedures and technologies that keep the ⁠flying public safe," Moran said. Airlines for America CEO Chris Sununu will testify at the Senate Commerce aviation subcommittee hearing ⁠Tuesday, ​saying the system is safe but must improve. "When any layer exhibits signs of stress, whether localized or systemic, it demands a deliberate and appropriate response," Sununu's written testimony says. "We must methodically strengthen ⁠the system, capturing every insight to ensure we are not just responding to incidents but preventing them ⁠entirely." Congress is considering ⁠competing aviation safety reform measures after a January 2025 collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter killed 67 people ‌near Reagan ‌Washington National Airport.