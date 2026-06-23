Ukraine may recalibrate its offer of ceasefire with Russia, envoy tells UN

Ukraine may revise its offer of a ceasefire to Russia if the UN Security Council fails to pass a resolution urging an unconditional end to hostilities.

Reuters | Ukraine May Revise Its Offer To Russia Of A Ceasefire Along The De Facto Frontline If The United Nations Security Council Fails To Pass A Resolution Urging A Full And Unconditional End To The Hostilities | Updated: 23-06-2026 03:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 03:55 IST
Ukraine may recalibrate its offer of ceasefire with Russia, envoy tells UN
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine may revise its offer to Russia of ​a ceasefire along the de ​facto frontline if the United Nations ‌Security ​Council fails to pass a resolution urging a full and unconditional end to the hostilities, a top Ukrainian official said ‌on Monday. Ukraine's envoy to the UN, Andrii Melnyk, spoke during a lengthy session of the UN Security Council, the sixth such meeting called to address the war in recent months.

"Ukraine ‌stands ready to engage in direct negotiations with Russia to secure a just ‌and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter, but our patience is not endless," he said, noting Ukraine had repeatedly urged the Security Council to adopt a resolution for a full and unconditional ceasefire. "If ⁠the ​Security Council would ⁠further choose a wait-and-see approach, I cannot exclude that Ukraine may recalibrate and modify its offer. Ceasefire along ⁠the de facto front line is already a great compromise," he said. He gave no further details.

Melynk ​insisted that Ukraine had changed the dynamic in the war, now in its ⁠fifth year, with recent strikes, adding that some 40% of Russia's oil refineries had been damaged. Joined by ⁠other ​Security Council members, Melnyk strongly condemned a Russian strike on the historic Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kyiv last week.

Russia has denied that it attacked the UNESCO World ⁠Heritage site, blaming the strike on a U.S.-made Patriot air defense missile, a claim repeated by ⁠a top Russian ⁠official during the UN session. Moscow has said its attack targeted and struck drone manufacturing facilities, while Ukraine and many Western countries accused Russia ‌of striking ‌the monastery.

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026