Air Force Hockey Tournament Returns to Bengaluru for 7th Edition

The Indian Air Force is set to host the 7th edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament from 23 June to 3 July 2026 at Air Force Station Jalahalli in Bengaluru. Organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board (AFSCB), the tournament has been held annually since 2018 to honour the legacy of Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, one of India's most respected military leaders and a passionate supporter of hockey. The competition has grown into a prominent event on the domestic hockey calendar, bringing together leading teams while celebrating the sporting spirit that Arjan Singh championed throughout his life.

Tournament honours Arjan Singh's love for hockey

Marshal Arjan Singh was known not only for his distinguished military service but also for his deep commitment to sports, particularly hockey. His enthusiasm for the game inspired generations of air warriors, many of whom have gone on to represent India in national and international sporting events. The Indian Air Force has a strong tradition of producing talented athletes across various disciplines, and the tournament serves as a tribute to that legacy while encouraging excellence in sports among serving personnel and civilian athletes.

This year's competition will feature 16 teams battling for top honours at the Hockey Stadium inside Air Force Station Jalahalli. Matches will be played in a league-cum-knockout format, ensuring competitive action throughout the tournament.

Prize pool and distinguished guests announced

The winning team will receive a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, while the runners-up will take home ₹8 lakh. Individual performances will also be recognised, with the Man of the Match in every game receiving ₹25,000 and the Player of the Tournament awarded ₹50,000.

Air Marshal S. Sivakumar, VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration, will attend the opening ceremony on 23 June as the chief guest. He will also participate in the tournament's press conference ahead of the event. The closing ceremony on 3 July will be presided over by Air Marshal Seethepalli Shrinivas, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command.

With top teams, substantial prize money and the legacy of one of India's greatest Air Force leaders at its heart, the tournament is expected to attract significant attention from hockey enthusiasts and the sporting community alike.