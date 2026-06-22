Government, Zulu Royal House Call for Peace Ahead of Planned Protests

A government delegation led by Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has met with the leadership of the Zulu Kingdom to discuss planned demonstrations against illegal immigration scheduled for 30 June.

The delegation held talks with the Prime Minister of the Zulu Kingdom, Inkosi Thulasizwe Buthelezi, and members of the Royal House, seeking support in encouraging communities to express their concerns through peaceful and lawful means. According to government, the discussions focused on maintaining stability and ensuring that constitutional rights are exercised responsibly during the planned protests.

Royal House pledges support for peaceful demonstrations

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) described the meeting as constructive and successful. During the engagement, the Royal House reaffirmed its commitment to peace, social stability and respect for the rule of law.

Traditional leaders undertook to encourage their followers to ensure that any demonstrations remain peaceful and do not lead to violence or disorder. The Royal House also committed to discouraging acts of intimidation, criminality and any behaviour that could threaten public safety.

Government welcomed the outcome of the discussions and thanked the Zulu Kingdom for its willingness to work alongside authorities and communities to protect lives, property and social cohesion.

Officials also appealed to the Royal House to use its influence in condemning violence, intimidation and attacks directed at foreign nationals, stressing the importance of protecting all people living in South Africa.

Delegation visits repatriation centre in Durban

Following the meeting, the delegation travelled to a repatriation centre in Durban where hundreds of Malawian nationals were being processed for their return to Malawi. The visit was intended to assess whether the repatriation process was being conducted in a safe, orderly and humane manner while ensuring that all legal and administrative requirements were being followed. Government representatives also engaged with officials overseeing the operation and reviewed progress on the ground.

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster used the occasion to reaffirm its readiness to maintain law and order ahead of the planned demonstrations. Authorities said comprehensive operational plans are already in place and law enforcement agencies remain prepared to protect communities, safeguard property and respond to any security threats.

Government urged citizens to exercise their right to protest responsibly and warned against violence, intimidation, property damage or disruptions to essential services. Communities were also encouraged to reject misinformation and allow law enforcement agencies to carry out their constitutional responsibilities without interference. Officials stressed that maintaining peace and public safety remains a shared responsibility as the country prepares for the upcoming demonstrations.