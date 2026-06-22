Police Seize Suspected Stolen Copper Worth R12 Million in Johannesburg

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has dealt a major blow to an alleged transnational smuggling operation after seizing suspected stolen copper valued at more than R12 million in Johannesburg.

The operation was carried out by a multidisciplinary team that included Gauteng Crime Intelligence, Interpol, Border Police at City Deep and private security partners. Acting on intelligence information, investigators uncovered a large consignment of copper believed to be linked to an international criminal syndicate. Authorities described the seizure as a significant development in ongoing efforts to combat organised cross-border crime and illegal commodity trafficking.

Investigation linked to truck hijacking in Zambia

According to police, the operation stemmed from intelligence shared by Zambian authorities regarding the hijacking of three trucks transporting copper blocks. Preliminary findings suggested that trucks displaying false Tanzanian registration plates had been used during the commission of the crime. One of the hijacked vehicles was later recovered in Zambia, where investigators discovered it was carrying registration numbers belonging to a South African logistics company.

Further inquiries revealed that two trucks transporting approximately 121 tonnes of copper slabs entered South Africa through the Beitbridge Border Post on 10 June 2026. Authorities believe the vehicles crossed the border using fraudulent customs documentation. The information triggered a coordinated investigation involving several law enforcement agencies, which ultimately led officers to City Deep in Johannesburg.

Copper serial numbers allegedly removed to hide origin

On 18 June, investigators conducted a targeted operation at City Deep and seized 26 bundles of copper with an estimated value of R12.68 million. Police said intelligence gathered during the investigation indicated that the original serial numbers on the copper had been deliberately removed. Authorities suspect the markings were filed off in an effort to conceal the source of the metal and make tracing more difficult.

No arrests have been made so far, but investigations remain active. Law enforcement agencies are continuing to follow several leads as they work to identify those responsible for the alleged smuggling operation and recover additional evidence. Officials said cooperation between South African and Zambian authorities played an important role in uncovering the suspected criminal network, highlighting the growing importance of international collaboration in tackling organised crime across the region.