Former Scottish National Party chief jailed for five years
Peter Murrell, former chief executive of the Scottish National Party and ex-husband of Nicola Sturgeon, was jailed for over five years for embezzling £400,000 from party funds.
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Former Scottish National Party chief executive Peter Murrell was jailed for just over five years on Tuesday after admitting embezzling more than £400,000 ($540,000) of party funds to buy items such as cars, a motorhome and luxury goods.
Murrell is the former husband of ex-SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, who suddenly resigned in 2023, shortly before she was arrested as part of the probe into the party's finances. She was cleared of wrongdoing in March last year.
He had pleaded guilty last month to the offence.