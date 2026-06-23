Former Scottish National Party chief jailed for five years

Former Scottish National Party Chief Executive Peter Murrell Was Jailed For Just Over Five Years On Tuesday After Admitting Embezzling More Than

​Former Scottish ​National ‌Party chief executive ​Peter Murrell was jailed for ‌just over five years on Tuesday after admitting embezzling more ‌than £400,000 ($540,000) of party funds to ‌buy items such as cars, a motorhome and luxury goods.

Murrell is ⁠the ​former ⁠husband of ex-SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, ⁠who suddenly resigned in 2023, ​shortly before she was arrested as ⁠part of the probe into ⁠the ​party's finances. She was cleared of wrongdoing in ⁠March last year.

He had pleaded ⁠guilty ⁠last month to the offence.