Former Scottish National Party chief jailed for five years

Peter Murrell, former chief executive of the Scottish National Party and ex-husband of Nicola Sturgeon, was jailed for over five years for embezzling £400,000 from party funds.

Reuters | Former Scottish National Party Chief Executive Peter Murrell Was Jailed For Just Over Five Years On Tuesday After Admitting Embezzling More Than | Updated: 23-06-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 14:23 IST
Former Scottish National Party chief jailed for five years
  • Country:
  • Scotland

​Former Scottish ​National ‌Party chief executive ​Peter Murrell was jailed for ‌just over five years on Tuesday after admitting embezzling more ‌than £400,000 ($540,000) of party funds to ‌buy items such as cars, a motorhome and luxury goods.

Murrell is ⁠the ​former ⁠husband of ex-SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, ⁠who suddenly resigned in 2023, ​shortly before she was arrested as ⁠part of the probe into ⁠the ​party's finances. She was cleared of wrongdoing in ⁠March last year.

He had pleaded ⁠guilty ⁠last month to the offence.

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