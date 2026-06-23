NHAI and NCAER Launch Research Centre for Transport Economics

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has partnered with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) to establish a dedicated research centre focused on transportation, mobility, and logistics economics.

The two organisations recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create the NHAI Centre for Economics of Transportation, Mobility and Logistics at NCAER. The initiative is being described as India's first permanent and independent research centre dedicated exclusively to studying the economic aspects of transportation and logistics. The centre will be established with financial support from NHAI, while NCAER will work to attract contributions from other institutions and partners connected to the sector.

Research to Guide Future Infrastructure Decisions

The new centre is expected to become a key platform for evidence-based policymaking as India continues to expand and modernise its national highway network. NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav said the authority has played a major role in improving connectivity and logistics efficiency across the country, adding that the partnership with NCAER will provide valuable research and policy analysis to strengthen planning, investment decisions, and asset management strategies.

The institution will conduct applied economic research covering a wide range of topics linked to transportation and infrastructure development. Areas of focus will include highway economics, freight logistics, regional economic impacts of highway investments, tolling policies, asset monetisation, modal integration, road safety measures, and the use of technology in highway operations and maintenance.

Research findings are expected to support the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, NHAI, and other government agencies in designing policies that improve efficiency, sustainability, and user experience across the transport ecosystem.

Centre to Become a Knowledge Hub for the Sector

Beyond research activities, the centre will also function as a platform for knowledge sharing and professional development. Findings will be published through policy briefs, working papers, major reports, workshops, stakeholder consultations, and academic programmes. The initiative is also expected to contribute to developing future talent in transportation economics and strengthen institutional capacity within the sector.

An Advisory Committee made up of economists, transport specialists, public policy experts, academicians, NHAI's Member (Finance), and the Director General of NCAER will guide the centre's work. A separate Steering Committee established by NHAI will oversee research priorities and ensure studies remain aligned with policy and operational needs.

NHAI has committed to supporting the institution for a period of ten years, providing a stable foundation for long-term research and analysis. Officials believe the centre will help deepen understanding of transportation infrastructure, mobility systems, and logistics networks, supporting better decision-making and contributing to the development of a more efficient, modern, and world-class national highway system across India.