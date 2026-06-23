IEPFA Pushes for Easier Access to Unclaimed Assets

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), operating under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, hosted a panel discussion in New Delhi on 22 June focused on investor rights, financial inclusion and the recovery of unclaimed financial assets.

Held at the Samarasta Auditorium of the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, the event brought together policymakers, regulators, financial experts and investor awareness advocates to examine ways to help citizens reclaim dormant financial assets and strengthen investor protection mechanisms. The programme, titled "Aapki Poonji Aapka Adhikaar – Learning and Way Forward," provided a platform for discussions on improving awareness, simplifying claim procedures and building a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

New Publication Highlights Challenges of Unclaimed Assets

A key highlight of the event was the release of a publication titled "Claiming the Unclaimed: Unlocking the Potential of Idle Financial Assets in India." The book was unveiled by IEPFA Chairperson and Ministry of Corporate Affairs Secretary Deepti Gaur Mukerjee, along with other dignitaries. The publication has been developed as a resource for policymakers, researchers, financial institutions and investors seeking a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities surrounding unclaimed assets in India.

During the panel discussion, participants explored ways to increase public awareness, improve access to information and make claim settlement processes more efficient. Experts also stressed the importance of greater cooperation among regulators, financial institutions and investor protection agencies to ensure that rightful owners can recover their assets without unnecessary delays. Technology-driven solutions and stronger outreach programmes were identified as important tools for improving investor engagement and expanding financial awareness across the country.

Focus on Simpler and More Transparent Claim Processes

Sharing updates on ongoing reforms, IEPFA Chief Executive Officer and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs Anita Shah Akella highlighted efforts to modernise claim settlement systems and strengthen digital platforms that support investors. She said the Authority remains focused on making the process of reclaiming shares, dividends, deposits and other financial assets more accessible, transparent and user-friendly for investors and their families.

In her keynote address, Deepti Gaur Mukerjee described investor empowerment as a vital element of financial inclusion and economic development. She called for continued awareness campaigns and citizen-focused reforms to ensure unclaimed assets are returned to their rightful owners efficiently.

Former Department of Financial Services Secretary M. Nagaraju also addressed the gathering, sharing insights on improving financial governance and developing stronger systems to tackle the growing challenge of unclaimed assets. The event concluded with a shared commitment from stakeholders to strengthen investor awareness, improve access to financial assets and build greater public trust in India's financial system.

IEPFA, established under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is responsible for administering the Investor Education and Protection Fund and facilitating refunds of shares, unclaimed dividends, matured deposits and debentures transferred to the Fund.