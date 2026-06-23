Mexico issues $6.3 billion in two-part sovereign bond deal
Mexico's finance ministry issued $6.3 billion in bonds, using proceeds to buy back shorter-term debt and reduce refinancing risks, attracting strong demand from 266 institutional investors worldwide.
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico's finance ministry on Tuesday issued a combined $6.3 billion worth of bonds in a dual-tranche sovereign deal, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry issued an 11-year bond with a coupon rate of 6.25% and maturing in 2037 worth $4.8 billion, and also reopened a bond maturing in 2056 with a coupon rate of 6.75% for a total of 1.5 billion dollars. The proceeds will be used to buy back shorter-term debt maturing in 2027 and 2028, as part of the government's strategy to reduce refinancing risks and push its debt obligations further into the future. The operation does not represent new additional debt.
Met with strong demand, the deal attracted up to $20.693 billion in orders — 3.3 times the amount sold — from some 266 institutional investors worldwide. The ministry said the operation was carried out within the debt limit authorized by Congress, ensuring responsible and prudent fiscal management.
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