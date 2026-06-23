Simelane Unveils Plans to Build Human Settlements Skills

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has announced a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening professional capacity in South Africa's human settlements sector, while creating new opportunities for graduates seeking careers in housing and urban development.

Speaking at the International Pan-African City Symposium and Exposition at Nelson Mandela University, Simelane said the country needs stronger institutions, skilled professionals and innovative solutions to respond to growing urbanisation, housing demand and climate-related challenges. The event also marked the launch of the Institute of Human Settlements Practitioners South Africa (IHSP-SA), which the minister described as a major step towards recognising human settlements as a specialised field of professional practice. She said the institute would help advance ethical standards, professional development, research and skills training across the sector.

According to Simelane, the establishment of the institute follows years of advocacy, academic engagement and collaboration aimed at strengthening the profession and improving service delivery.

Government Targets Municipal Capacity Challenges

As part of broader efforts to professionalise the sector, Simelane announced a National Special Project that will assess and strengthen the ability of municipalities and provinces to plan, implement and manage human settlements programmes. The initiative will be undertaken in partnership with the Presidency and will focus on identifying institutional weaknesses that affect project delivery. Particular attention will be given to accredited municipalities and secondary cities that play a key role in housing development and urban planning.

The minister said stronger municipal capacity is essential for improving housing delivery, addressing infrastructure challenges and ensuring communities receive quality services. The project forms part of government's wider efforts to improve governance and strengthen the institutions responsible for delivering human settlements programmes across the country.

Strategy to Create Opportunities for Graduates

Simelane also announced the development of a National Strategy for the Engagement of Housing and Human Settlements Graduates, aimed at helping young professionals enter the sector more easily. She noted that universities continue to produce graduates with specialised housing and human settlements qualifications, yet many struggle to find structured opportunities within the industry. The strategy will focus on creating experiential learning opportunities, expanding internship programmes, supporting youth entrepreneurship and integrating graduates into key areas of the sector. Potential areas of employment include social facilitation, data infrastructure, local government support, beneficiary administration, affordable housing development, title deed programmes and sustainable construction methods.

The minister urged provincial governments, metropolitan municipalities, sector entities and non-governmental organisations to prioritise human settlements qualifications when recruiting for relevant positions. She also called on developers, contractors and service providers involved in housing projects to create more opportunities for graduates entering the profession. In addition, Simelane appealed to universities and the Department of Higher Education and Training to explore ways of helping graduates burdened by historical student debt gain access to their academic certificates and participate in the workforce.

The initiatives support the implementation of the Human Settlements White Paper approved by Cabinet in 2024, which places strong emphasis on professionalisation, competency standards and institutional capacity development within the sector. The department is expected to formalise a cooperation agreement with the newly launched institute to support research, training, professional standards and graduate development programmes in the years ahead.