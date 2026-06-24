Tensions Rise as China Patrols Near Taiwan Spark International Concern

Britain, France, and Germany have expressed concern over China's recent coast guard patrols off Taiwan's east coast, citing threats to regional stability and navigation freedom. China claims the patrols respond to Japan and the Philippines' maritime boundary talks, which it views as involving Chinese waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britain | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:09 IST
Tensions Rise as China Patrols Near Taiwan Spark International Concern
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On Wednesday, Britain, France, and Germany voiced concern about China's recent coast guard activities near Taiwan. These European nations warned that the maneuvers jeopardize regional stability and navigational freedom.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and justified the patrols as a response to a Japanese and Philippine initiative to define maritime boundaries, seen by Beijing as impinging on Chinese waters.

In response, Taiwan has rejected China's jurisdictional claims, while the Chinese coast guard reports inspecting 198 vessels, escalating diplomatic tensions with Taiwan and its supporters.

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