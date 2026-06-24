Safe Harbor or Hostile Ground? The Plight of Sudanese Refugees in Egypt

Al-Nazir Al-Sadig, an 18-year-old refugee, died in a Cairo jail amid harsh conditions, highlighting Egypt's intensified crackdown on refugees. Despite the country's reputation as a safe haven, increased arrests and deportations challenge this image, as Egypt grapples with economic challenges and rising anti-migrant sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alnazir Alsadig Sought Safety In Egypt From The Civil War In Sudan Instead | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:48 IST
Safe Harbor or Hostile Ground? The Plight of Sudanese Refugees in Egypt

The tragic death of 18-year-old Sudanese refugee Al-Nazir Al-Sadig in a squalid Cairo jail underscores the harsh reality faced by many refugees in Egypt. While the country positions itself as a sanctuary, an intensified crackdown on refugees suggests otherwise, fueled by economic pressures and anti-migrant sentiment.

Despite Egypt's acceptance of over a million refugees following Sudan's 2023 civil conflict, recent waves of arrests and deportations reveal a stricter stance, contradicting Egypt's image as a refuge. Reports from advocates and detainees illustrate a grim picture of overcrowding, abuse, and extortion in detention facilities.

Authorities dismiss claims of targeted refugee crackdowns, stressing legal protocols and national security. Still, the stark rise in detentions and deportations, shadowed by secrecy, raises concern among human rights defenders about Egypt's adherence to international asylum laws amidst internal challenges.

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