Bomb Attack in Crimea: Russian Officer Assassinated Amid Tensions

A Russian officer was killed in a bomb attack in annexed Crimea. A woman was arrested for allegedly assassinating him for Ukrainian services. The victim, reportedly Robert Shageyev, had switched allegiance during Crimea's annexation. Ukraine didn't comment. Five others died in a separate incident in Sevastopol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 17:48 IST
Bomb Attack in Crimea: Russian Officer Assassinated Amid Tensions
officer
  • Country:
  • Russia

A Russian military officer has been killed in a bomb attack within the annexed region of Crimea. The incident occurred on Thursday, leading to the arrest of a woman accused of carrying out the assassination on behalf of Ukrainian special services, according to regional governor reports.

The victim, unofficially identified by Russian Telegram channels as Robert Shageyev, was a former Ukrainian naval officer who defected to Russia during the 2014 annexation. He was allegedly in command of the Ukrainian submarine Zaporizhzhia at the time of his defection.

While Ukrainian authorities have remained silent on this occurrence, the Russian state news agency TASS cited the FSB confirming that the suspect is a Russian citizen. Meanwhile, five others were reported dead following a separate operation overnight in Sevastopol to neutralize an explosive device.

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