A Russian military officer has been killed in a bomb attack within the annexed region of Crimea. The incident occurred on Thursday, leading to the arrest of a woman accused of carrying out the assassination on behalf of Ukrainian special services, according to regional governor reports.

The victim, unofficially identified by Russian Telegram channels as Robert Shageyev, was a former Ukrainian naval officer who defected to Russia during the 2014 annexation. He was allegedly in command of the Ukrainian submarine Zaporizhzhia at the time of his defection.

While Ukrainian authorities have remained silent on this occurrence, the Russian state news agency TASS cited the FSB confirming that the suspect is a Russian citizen. Meanwhile, five others were reported dead following a separate operation overnight in Sevastopol to neutralize an explosive device.