Israel's defense minister declared that withdrawal from southern Lebanon hinges on Hezbollah's disarmament, clarifying statements made earlier suggesting indefinite occupation. This stance drew sharp U.S. criticism.

Israeli forces remain in the area following conflict with Hezbollah, intent on ensuring northern Israel's security against the Iran-backed group, which initiated hostilities. The occupation displaced many Lebanese, primarily Hezbollah supporters.

Further complicating the situation, U.S. officials emphasize adherence to previously agreed deal terms, opposing a permanent Israeli military presence in Lebanon. Israeli leadership underscores readiness for extended military occupation until threats are neutralized.