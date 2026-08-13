Hezbollah Disarmament: The Key to Israeli Withdrawal?
Israel's defense minister asserts that Israeli forces will not withdraw from southern Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed, despite previous remarks implying long-term occupation. The U.S.-brokered deal hinges on Hezbollah disarmament for full Israeli withdrawal. Tensions remain high as political maneuvering continues amid ongoing conflicts.
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- Israel
Israel's defense minister declared that withdrawal from southern Lebanon hinges on Hezbollah's disarmament, clarifying statements made earlier suggesting indefinite occupation. This stance drew sharp U.S. criticism.
Israeli forces remain in the area following conflict with Hezbollah, intent on ensuring northern Israel's security against the Iran-backed group, which initiated hostilities. The occupation displaced many Lebanese, primarily Hezbollah supporters.
Further complicating the situation, U.S. officials emphasize adherence to previously agreed deal terms, opposing a permanent Israeli military presence in Lebanon. Israeli leadership underscores readiness for extended military occupation until threats are neutralized.