Tensions Rise: U.S. Condemns China's Actions in Taiwan Waters

The United States Said On Wednesday It Was Concerned By Reports That Chinese Coast Guard Vessels Were Harassing Commercial Ships In Waters East Of Taiwan

The United States on Wednesday voiced its concern over Chinese Coast Guard vessels reportedly harassing commercial ships in waters east of Taiwan. This action has been labeled as 'deeply destabilizing' by U.S. officials, who denounced any attempts by China to assert authority in these international waters.

A State Department spokesperson strongly opposed China's interference with navigational freedoms and other lawful maritime activities. They affirmed the United States' commitment to stand against any unilateral moves to disrupt these global practices.

The spokesperson emphasized the destabilizing nature of China's actions, urging Beijing to adhere to international norms and respect the rights of other nations operating in accordance with global maritime laws.