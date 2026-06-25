U.S. Gears Up to Aid Venezuela Post-Earthquake

Deputy Secretary Of State Christopher Landau Said Late On Wednesday That The Us Was In Touch With Venezuelan Authorities Following An Earthquake And Was Mobilizing Assistance For The South American Nation Were In Touch With The Authorities And Mobilizing Assistance

The United States has taken steps to support Venezuela in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. According to Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, the U.S. has been in contact with Venezuelan officials to coordinate relief efforts.

Speaking on platform X, Landau emphasized the urgency of the situation and reassured that mobilization of assistance is underway. The U.S. aims to provide significant aid to help Venezuela manage the disaster's aftermath.

This development highlights the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the U.S. and Venezuela, underscoring the importance of international collaboration during natural calamities to ensure swift and effective response.