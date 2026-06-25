U.S. Gears Up to Aid Venezuela Post-Earthquake
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau confirmed that the U.S. is communicating with Venezuelan authorities following a recent earthquake. The U.S. is preparing to deploy aid to assist the affected South American nation. This move underscores international cooperation in times of natural disasters.
The United States has taken steps to support Venezuela in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. According to Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, the U.S. has been in contact with Venezuelan officials to coordinate relief efforts.
Speaking on platform X, Landau emphasized the urgency of the situation and reassured that mobilization of assistance is underway. The U.S. aims to provide significant aid to help Venezuela manage the disaster's aftermath.
This development highlights the ongoing diplomatic engagement between the U.S. and Venezuela, underscoring the importance of international collaboration during natural calamities to ensure swift and effective response.