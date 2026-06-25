Phantom Drones: Unveiling Hybrid Warfare in Scandinavia

Danish Police Said On Thursday They Had Found No Evidence To Prove That Flying Objects That Shut Down Copenhagen Airport Last Year Were Drones

An extensive nine-month investigation by Danish police has yielded no tangible evidence confirming that drones were responsible for disrupting operations at Copenhagen Airport last September.

The airport was forced to suspend flights following sightings of unidentified objects—a development that later prompted a similar response from the Danish air force and other airports in the region. Chief Police Inspector Soren Thomassen emphasized that while drone activity couldn't be confirmed, it also couldn't be ruled out. The investigation has concluded without identifying any suspects.

The incidents were initially flagged as a potential hybrid warfare attack on critical Nordic infrastructure, drawing concern from NATO and the Danish government. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen labeled them the most serious such occurrences but stopped short of pointing fingers. Russia has denied involvement, echoing its stance amid ongoing cyber threats across Europe. Justice Minister Nicolai Wammen highlighted the unresolved nature of hybrid warfare, suggesting that answers may remain elusive.