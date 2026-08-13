Taiwan Faces AI-Driven Cyber Threats Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs reported AI-assisted cyberattacks on government agencies from overseas sources last month. Despite the initial breach, the targeted bodies effectively managed the threat, showcasing the island's resilience amid China's growing military and political pressure.

These incidents reflect China's ongoing 'hybrid warfare,' combining military drills and cyber operations, with attacks on Taiwan's infrastructure soaring in recent years. January data from Taiwan's National Security Bureau highlighted a 6% rise in cyberattacks, averaging 2.63 million daily.

In response, Taiwan is implementing protective guidelines and enhancing system monitoring to thwart such attacks. An Israeli cybersecurity firm confirmed the AI-driven campaign involved multiple agencies. The threat underscores increasing AI usage in cybercrimes, though human oversight remains crucial in directing these operations.