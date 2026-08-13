Taiwan Battles AI-Driven Cyber Threats Amid Rising Hybrid Warfare Tensions

Taiwan recently faced a wave of AI-assisted cyberattacks targeting its government agencies, according to the Ministry of Digital Affairs. Last month, these sophisticated attacks originated overseas, part of what Taiwan describes as China's escalating hybrid warfare efforts, a mix of military presence and digital aggression.

The island's National Security Bureau reported a 6% increase in cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, including banks and hospitals, with some incidents timed alongside military drills. Taiwan has since enhanced its cybersecurity protocols to tackle these AI-driven threats, which combine manual operations with advanced AI techniques.

In light of the attacks, Taiwan's government issued protective guidelines to block threats early. An Israeli cybersecurity company reported a related incident involving hackings to extract sensitive data from various Taiwanese agencies, further emphasizing the growing need for robust cybersecurity measures.