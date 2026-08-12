Iran Unleashes Missile Barrage in Northern Iraq, Flexes Diplomatic Muscle

In a significant military move, Iran fired missiles and deployed drones against Iranian Kurdish opposition factions in Iraq's Erbil province on Wednesday. The targeted strikes focused on fighters from the Komala Party and the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in the Alana Valley region, according to reports from Al Jazeera and a Peshmerga commander. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The aftermath saw four Iranian drones crash in various districts, including Soran, Khalifan, and Harir. Two of these crashes occurred near a village in Khalifan, one impacted a residence in Soran, and another led to a fire on Mount Bani Harir after crashing. These strikes highlight the ongoing tension in the autonomous Kurdistan Region, where the Peshmerga forces hold sway.

On the diplomatic front, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi hailed Iran's military and diplomatic resilience. Speaking at a meeting in Tehran, Araghchi emphasized the sacrifices made by Iran during its recent tensions with the US and Israel, going so far as to declare that Iran's resolve forced adversaries into negotiations. He described Iran's resistance as a 'miracle' that has left international observers astounded.