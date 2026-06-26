Cyberattack Exposes Data Breach at France's Insee

A recent cyberattack on France's national statistics department, Insee, compromised the personal data of approximately 12,800 current and former staff members and affiliates. The breach involved professional contact information but did not include sensitive personal or financial data. Insee assures that social security numbers, bank details, and health information were not accessed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frances National Statistics Department Insee Said A Cyberattack Had Led To A Breach Of Personal Data From Its Directory | Updated: 26-06-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 14:15 IST
Cyberattack Exposes Data Breach at France's Insee
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A cyberattack has hit France's national statistics department, Insee, compromising the personal data of about 12,800 individuals. This includes current and former staff as well as members linked to Insee-related civil service corps.

The breach involved identities and professional contact details. However, Insee has confirmed that no sensitive information such as passwords, personal contact details, bank information, social security numbers, or health information was accessed.

The attack highlights vulnerabilities in data protection systems, placing emphasis on the need for improved cybersecurity measures to prevent future incidents of this nature.

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