Cyberattack Exposes Data Breach at France's Insee

Frances National Statistics Department Insee Said A Cyberattack Had Led To A Breach Of Personal Data From Its Directory

A cyberattack has hit France's national statistics department, Insee, compromising the personal data of about 12,800 individuals. This includes current and former staff as well as members linked to Insee-related civil service corps.

The breach involved identities and professional contact details. However, Insee has confirmed that no sensitive information such as passwords, personal contact details, bank information, social security numbers, or health information was accessed.

The attack highlights vulnerabilities in data protection systems, placing emphasis on the need for improved cybersecurity measures to prevent future incidents of this nature.