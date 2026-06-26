UAE's Early Warning Glitch: False Missile Alarm Resolved

The United Arab Emirates Said On Friday That A Technical Malfunction In Its Early Warning System Had Led To Incorrect Messages Being Sent To Residents About A Possible Missile Threat The National Emergency Crisis And Disaster Management Authority Said The Issue On Friday Evening Had Been Addressed And That Specialised Teams Had Begun Corrective Procedures To Ensure Service Continuity And Minimise Any Impact The Alert Recalled Warnings Issued During The Height Of The Usisraeli War On Iran

A technical malfunction in the United Arab Emirates' early warning system caused false missile threat alerts to be issued to residents on Friday. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority quickly responded to the error, assuring the public that specialized teams have commenced corrective measures to maintain system integrity and minimize disruption.

This incident comes in the wake of historical regional tensions, reminiscent of alerts during the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Throughout these tensions, UAE authorities maintained public safety communications amidst threats in the Gulf region, where U.S. military installations are stationed.

By rectifying the issue, UAE officials have reinforced their commitment to ensuring the continuity of vital early warning services and protecting residents from unnecessary alarm.