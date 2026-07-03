DPIIT Backs Startup Growth Through Industry Mentorship Programme

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening India's startup ecosystem by supporting a new mentorship initiative that will help promising startups scale their businesses through expert guidance, industry partnerships, and investment readiness.

Seven startups selected for funding and mentorship

DPIIT participated in a virtual interaction under the FICCI Mercedes-Benz Bharat Innovation & Business Ideas Challenge Programme, an initiative created to identify and support high-potential Indian startups developing solutions in manufacturing, sustainability, education, decarbonisation, and the automotive and electric vehicle sectors.

Speaking during the interaction, Additional Secretary Ateesh Kumar Singh congratulated FICCI and Mercedes-Benz India for successfully implementing the programme. He said the initiative reflects the growing strength of India's innovation ecosystem and highlights the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the country's young innovators. Following a nationwide application process and multiple rounds of evaluation by industry experts, seven startups were selected to receive ₹30 lakh each along with structured post-funding mentoring and business development support.

Programme focuses on building stronger businesses

The selected startups will receive specialised guidance across several critical areas needed to build sustainable businesses. The mentoring programme will cover legal and regulatory compliance, taxation, financial management, fundraising strategies, company valuation, investment negotiations, intellectual property protection, cybersecurity, and data privacy. The initiative is designed to help startups strengthen their business foundations while improving their ability to attract investors and expand into larger markets.

As part of the programme, participating startups will also take part in dedicated Demo Days, where they will present their products, business models, and growth strategies before investors, industry leaders, mentors, and ecosystem partners. These sessions are expected to create opportunities for strategic partnerships, market validation, and future funding.

Industry collaboration to support innovation

The programme also introduces a Sounding Board Programme, which will connect founders with experienced industry leaders who can provide strategic advice, business insights, and leadership guidance. The objective is to help entrepreneurs refine their business models, improve decision-making, and prepare for long-term growth.

DPIIT said initiatives that combine funding with structured mentorship are becoming increasingly important in helping startups move beyond the early stages of innovation and build globally competitive enterprises. According to Ateesh Kumar Singh, collaborative efforts between government, industry, and innovation partners play a crucial role in advancing innovation-led economic growth while supporting India's ambition of becoming a global hub for entrepreneurship and technology-driven development.