Jitendra Singh Urges Collaborative Leadership for Viksit Bharat

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has called for stronger collaboration across government institutions, saying India's development goals require a "Whole of Government" approach that brings together the strengths of different organisations to build an efficient and future-ready governance system.

DAKSH programme to prepare future public sector leaders

Speaking at the inauguration of the third batch of the Development of Aspiration, Knowledge, Succession and Harmony (DAKSH) programme in New Delhi, Dr. Singh said capacity building must move beyond improving individual skills and instead focus on creating stronger institutional coordination to support the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The year-long leadership programme is jointly organised by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) in collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB). It is designed to prepare senior executives of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) for future Board-level leadership roles through structured training in leadership, governance, and strategic decision-making.

Dr. Singh congratulated the participants and organisers, noting that executives from many of India's leading public sector enterprises are now part of the initiative. He also welcomed the growing participation of women executives, describing it as a positive sign of India's evolving leadership landscape.

Government calls for continuous learning and institutional synergy

The Minister said the Capacity Building Commission has become one of the government's significant governance reforms, evolving into an important institution for strengthening leadership across public administration.

He explained that governance today requires cooperation not only across government departments but also between public institutions, academia, and the private sector. According to him, organisations can no longer operate in isolation if they are to meet the country's development goals.

Dr. Singh encouraged greater collaboration between public sector executives and private industry so that leaders gain exposure to global best practices, emerging management approaches, and technological developments. He stressed that continuous learning has become essential because knowledge evolves rapidly, making adaptability one of the most valuable leadership qualities.

He also suggested that leadership programmes should become more interactive, allowing participants to contribute their own professional experiences while providing anonymous feedback to improve future training programmes.

Leadership pipeline seen as key to India's future

The Minister recommended deeper partnerships with premier educational institutions and specialised centres of excellence so that leadership development can be tailored to the specific needs of different public sector enterprises. He expressed confidence that programmes such as DAKSH will help create a strong leadership pipeline capable of guiding India's public sector through the coming decades. Looking ahead to 2047, when India marks 100 years of Independence, he said institutions such as the Capacity Building Commission and SCOPE would play an important role in achieving the country's development ambitions.

Capacity Building Commission Chairperson S. Radha Chauhan said leadership development must strengthen both individuals and institutions while preparing them to adapt to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. Member (Administration) Alka Mittal described DAKSH as a strategic investment in India's future leadership, combining behavioural science, strategic thinking, and ethical governance to prepare executives for greater responsibilities.