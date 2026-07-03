CCRAS Launches New Initiatives to Strengthen Ayurveda Research

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) has unveiled three new initiatives aimed at advancing evidence-based Ayurveda research, improving scientific writing, and expanding digital access to research resources, reinforcing the Government's efforts to strengthen the country's traditional medicine ecosystem.

New programmes to support research and education

The initiatives were launched during the 5th Executive Committee meeting of CCRAS, held under the chairmanship of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush. Addressing the meeting, Kotecha praised CCRAS for its growing contribution to evidence-based Ayurveda research, education, and public health. He highlighted several achievements of the Council, including securing 21 NABH and NABL accreditations across its institutes, establishing the Ayush Diksha platform, expanding international research collaborations, and conducting a large-scale study on anaemia among adolescent girls.

CCRAS Director General Prof. (Vaidya) Rabinarayan Acharya said the Council remains focused on building a globally respected research ecosystem by combining scientific validation, innovation, institutional excellence, and digital transformation.

Focus on scientific writing and research skills

The major announcement was the release of a Research Methodology textbook under the Ayurved Prabodhini Granthamala series. Prepared by 50 research scientists and faculty members, the publication has been developed in line with the Outcome-Based Dynamic Curriculum prescribed by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) for postgraduate and doctoral Ayurveda education. The textbook is expected to strengthen research methodology, critical thinking, and evidence-based research skills among MD, MS, and Ph.D. scholars.

The Council also launched the Expression of Interest (EoI) for CCRAS PRAYATNA 2026–27, a flagship programme designed to promote scientific writing among postgraduate and doctoral students in Ayurveda. The initiative will organise structured workshops at academic institutions to improve research publication skills and encourage young scholars to communicate scientific findings more effectively.

Digital platform expands public access

The Executive Committee also launched the CCRAS Digital Ecosystem Dashboard, an integrated online platform that brings together the Council's digital resources, research outputs, and institutional information in a single interface. The dashboard has been created to improve transparency, public accessibility, and the wider dissemination of Ayurveda research while supporting digital governance within the organisation.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush, CCRAS, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, the National Institute of Ayurveda, and other members of the Executive Committee. The Council said the latest initiatives reaffirm its commitment to strengthening evidence-based Ayurveda through scientific excellence, academic capacity building, and digital innovation while supporting the wider growth of India's traditional healthcare research ecosystem.