NITI Aayog Unveils Strategic Blueprint for Globalizing Ayurveda by 2047

NITI Aayog has charted an ambitious course to transform Ayurveda into a globally acknowledged healthcare system by 2047, with a strategic roadmap unveiled in its report 'Strategic Roadmap for Making Ayurveda Global'. The plan involves expanding international recognition, hand-in-hand with upgrading research capabilities and manufacturing standards.

The phased approach aligns with India's developmental vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri emphasized the goal of making Ayurveda a credible, evidence-based component of global healthcare by enhancing manufacturing competitiveness and leveraging India's cultural and diplomatic influence.

Prepared by PwC, the report acknowledges Ayurveda's expanding global footprint, but also notes existing regulatory challenges. It recommends initiatives like creating a Global Ayurveda Register, forming international agreements, and introducing electives in foreign medical schools to address these issues. Additionally, it stresses the importance of scientific validation and proposes upgrading India's manufacturing to WHO-GMP standards and expanding clinical trials and academic collaborations.