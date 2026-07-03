Vice President Stresses Responsible Press at Organiser's 80th Anniversary

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan has underlined the importance of a free and responsible press, saying democracy thrives when journalism informs the public with facts, encourages meaningful debate, and upholds the highest professional standards.

Press freedom must go hand in hand with responsibility

Speaking at the 80th Foundation Day celebrations of Organiser Weekly at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, the Vice-President described the publication's eight-decade journey as one marked by resilience, continuity, and a sustained contribution to public discourse. He said the freedom of the press carries true meaning only when exercised with courage and responsibility, adding that credible journalism plays a vital role in strengthening democratic institutions. Recalling Organiser's legal challenge against censorship in 1949, Radhakrishnan said the case became an important milestone in the development of media freedom in independent India and demonstrated the importance of an independent press willing to ask difficult questions.

Publication's role in national debates highlighted

The Vice-President noted that Organiser has participated in several major national discussions over the years, including issues related to national unity, security, governance, culture, and constitutional developments. He referred to the publication's coverage of topics such as Jammu and Kashmir, the Praja Parishad movement, India's conflicts with China and Pakistan, the Swadeshi movement, and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, describing its archives as an important record of India's political, social, and intellectual evolution.

Paying tribute to the publication's role during the Emergency, he said Organiser and its sister publication The Motherland became important platforms for those advocating the protection of constitutional democracy, illustrating the significance of fearless journalism during challenging times.

Books released during anniversary celebration

During the event, the Vice-President released two books: "Hindutva Discourse After Independence – Reading With Organiser Pages" by Prafulla Ketkar and Gautam Choubey, and "Temples Beyond Bharat" by Dr. Ujwala Chakradeo. Referring to the first publication, Radhakrishnan said Organiser's extensive archives provide valuable insights into the evolution of public discourse and the development of Hindutva thought in independent India.

Congratulating Bharat Prakashan Limited, the editorial team, and readers on the publication's 80th anniversary, he said Organiser has consistently highlighted issues it considered important to the nation while remaining committed to what it describes as the larger national interest.

The programme was attended by RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Bharat Prakashan Limited Managing Director Arun Kumar Goyal, Organiser Editor Prafulla Ketkar, RSS Delhi Prant Sanghchalak Dr. Anil Aggarwal, and other dignitaries.