Vice President Urges Youth to Lead with Ethics and National Spirit

Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan has called on young Indians to become ethical leaders dedicated to public service, saying true leadership is defined by humility, integrity and compassion rather than authority.

Addressing participants of the MP LEAD Fellowship at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, he encouraged the young fellows to use the internship as a stepping stone towards serving the nation. The two-month programme, launched by Rajya Sabha Member Dr. Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade, provides participants with practical exposure to governance, public policy and legislative processes.

The Vice-President said such opportunities help young people move beyond classroom learning, build confidence and interact with national leaders, preparing them for future roles in public life.

Calls for unity beyond regional and social divides

Highlighting India's civilisational heritage, Radhakrishnan stressed the importance of national unity, saying the country's strength lies in its shared cultural identity that stretches from the Himalayas to Kanyakumari.

He urged the fellows to rise above divisions based on region, language and caste and work towards the larger national interest. Reflecting on India's journey from food shortages during the 1960s to becoming one of the world's leading foodgrain exporters, he said young people should understand the sacrifices made by previous generations and draw inspiration from the country's remarkable progress. The Vice-President also reminded participants that opportunities should always be matched by merit, continuous learning and a commitment to excellence.

Democracy thrives through responsible citizens

Emphasising constitutional values, Radhakrishnan said democracy flourishes when citizens fulfil their duties alongside enjoying their rights. He encouraged the fellows to remain curious, embrace innovation and dedicate themselves to building a stronger and self-reliant India.

Expressing confidence in the participants, he said many of them could go on to serve in leadership positions across public administration, the judiciary and national institutions. He even suggested that one of the fellows could one day become the Vice-President of India, urging them to dream big while remaining committed to serving the nation.

The MP LEAD Fellowship selected 40 participants from more than 5,000 applicants, with 62 per cent of the fellows being women, representing diverse regions of the country.