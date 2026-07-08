TribeX Platform Brings India's Tribal Heritage to Digital Learners

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has launched TribeX, a first-of-its-kind digital learning platform designed to preserve, promote and share India's tribal heritage through online education. The platform was unveiled by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram during the National Workshop on Strengthening Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, marking a major step towards using digital technology to protect traditional knowledge and expand learning opportunities. The initiative aims to connect learners, researchers and educators with authentic tribal knowledge while creating new opportunities for skill development and cultural preservation.

Digital platform combines education with cultural preservation

Speaking at the launch, Jual Oram said TribeX reflects the government's commitment to preserving India's rich tribal traditions while making them accessible to people across the world through digital technology. He noted that technology can overcome geographical barriers, empower tribal communities and ensure that centuries-old knowledge systems continue to thrive for future generations. The Minister also encouraged Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) and Tribal Welfare Departments (TWDs) across all states and Union Territories to promote the platform among universities, educational institutions, teachers and students.

Designed as a comprehensive digital learning ecosystem, TribeX offers free certificate courses and UGC-recognised postgraduate diploma programmes covering tribal languages, arts, crafts and traditional knowledge. Learners will have the opportunity to study directly under tribal knowledge experts and master artisans while gaining a deeper understanding of India's diverse indigenous cultures.

The platform also serves as a digital archive that documents tribal languages, oral traditions, performing arts and cultural practices, helping safeguard this heritage for future generations.

Courses cover arts, languages and traditional livelihoods

At launch, TribeX features 20 free certificate courses spanning tribal paintings, handicrafts, handloom traditions, artefacts and traditional musical instruments. The Ministry plans to expand the catalogue to more than 100 certificate courses over time.

To strengthen higher education opportunities, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Varanasi, to introduce five UGC-recognised one-year hybrid postgraduate diploma programmes.

The diploma courses include Santali (Ol Chiki) language, Sustainable Tribal Culture-Based Livelihood Practices, Museology and Tribal Museum Management, Tribal Arts and Crafts of India, and Tribal Textiles. The programmes combine classroom teaching, internships and dissertation work to provide specialised knowledge while improving employment opportunities for learners.

Heritage archive preserves thousands of tribal resources

TribeX integrates a modern Learning Management System (LMS) with a Repository Management System, allowing users to access courses, track progress and explore a growing collection of tribal knowledge. Its Heritage Archive currently contains more than 5,000 multimedia resources, including audio recordings, videos and literature documenting tribal festivals, oral traditions and socio-cultural practices from across India. The archive is expected to expand to 10,000 resources in the coming years.

The Ministry said TribeX represents an important milestone in using digital innovation to empower tribal communities while preserving India's indigenous knowledge systems. By combining education, documentation and cultural preservation on a single platform, the initiative aims to make India's tribal heritage accessible to learners worldwide and ensure that traditional wisdom continues to be celebrated and passed on to future generations.