Protests erupted across Havana on Tuesday night as residents, frustrated by ongoing power outages, took to the streets. Widespread demonstrations included banging pots and honking horns, demanding the restoration of electricity amid a U.S. fuel blockade.

Following Monday's nationwide outage, which marked the third this year, Cuban authorities struggled to restore power to the entire island. Many areas, including Santiago de Cuba, remained without electricity despite efforts to reconnect the grid.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions affecting Cuba's fuel supply, hindering tourism and prompting foreign business withdrawal. As the island faces an energy crisis, international advocates criticize these measures as violations of human rights and international law, urging Washington to reconsider its stance.