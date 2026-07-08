Power Outages Ignite Unrest: Cuba Faces Energy Crisis Amid U.S. Sanctions

Cuba is experiencing widespread protests due to ongoing power outages tied to U.S. sanctions. With a shortage of fuel and obsolete infrastructure, residents face extended blackouts. The international community urges the U.S. to lift its blockade, as tensions between the two nations continue to simmer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Scattered Protests Broke Out Across Havana On Tuesday Evening | Updated: 08-07-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 09:38 IST
Power Outages Ignite Unrest: Cuba Faces Energy Crisis Amid U.S. Sanctions
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Protests erupted across Havana on Tuesday night as residents, frustrated by ongoing power outages, took to the streets. Widespread demonstrations included banging pots and honking horns, demanding the restoration of electricity amid a U.S. fuel blockade.

Following Monday's nationwide outage, which marked the third this year, Cuban authorities struggled to restore power to the entire island. Many areas, including Santiago de Cuba, remained without electricity despite efforts to reconnect the grid.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions affecting Cuba's fuel supply, hindering tourism and prompting foreign business withdrawal. As the island faces an energy crisis, international advocates criticize these measures as violations of human rights and international law, urging Washington to reconsider its stance.

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