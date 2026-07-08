Frances President Emmanuel Macron Said On Wednesday He Would Use A Summit Of Ukraines Allies Next Week To Unveil New Defence Initiatives And Joint Military Exercises

Emmanuel Macron is set to announce new defense strategies at an upcoming summit, emphasizing the shift towards European self-reliance in security measures. This move comes amid the backdrop of discussions around NATO's evolving role and Europe's growing strategic autonomy.

At the summit scheduled for July 13 in Ankara, Macron will target a broad focus ranging from counteracting Russia's shadow fleet to enhancing military capabilities for Ukraine. The meeting is expected to gather approximately 35 leaders who will discuss reinforcing defense industries and operational cooperation among Kyiv's supporters.

With the war in Ukraine and uncertainty about U.S. military agendas, Macron continues to advocate for Europe's self-strengthening. By entrenching European defense spending and military roles within NATO, he underscores the need for a robust European defense framework, leveraging strategic alliances and independent capabilities.