Durban moves closer to hosting ICC Cricket World Cup 2027

Durban has taken a significant step towards hosting matches during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 after the eThekwini Municipal Council approved the signing of a Host City Agreement with Cricket South Africa. The agreement clears the way for the city to welcome one of the world's biggest cricket tournaments, further strengthening Durban's reputation as a destination for major international sporting events.

Council has authorised City Manager Musa Mbhele to sign the Host City Agreement on behalf of the municipality. The tournament is expected to attract thousands of international visitors, cricket fans, commercial partners and media organisations, providing an opportunity to showcase Durban's tourism attractions, cultural heritage, sporting infrastructure and investment opportunities to a global audience.

Sporting event expected to boost local economy

The municipality believes hosting World Cup matches will generate economic benefits across several sectors, including hospitality, accommodation, transport, retail and entertainment. Officials expect the event to create business opportunities for local enterprises while supporting employment and skills development linked to tourism and event management. To oversee preparations, Executive Director for Community Services Dr. Vusi Mazibuko has been appointed to lead the implementation of the Host City Agreement within the municipality.

An initial R600,000 has been allocated in the 2026/27 municipal budget to support planning and implementation activities. The municipality said additional operational requirements and future funding needs will be determined as preparations progress and incorporated into future budget processes.

Durban and Portugal discuss closer cultural and economic ties

Mayor Cyril Xaba recently met Portuguese Ambassador Carlos Costa Neves in Durban to explore opportunities for stronger collaboration between Durban and Portuguese cities. The key proposal is the establishment of sister-city partnerships between Durban and the cities of Lisbon and Porto, with both sides identifying maritime trade, tourism, municipal infrastructure and knowledge exchange as priority areas for future cooperation.

Xaba said the proposed partnerships could strengthen cultural ties while opening new opportunities for international trade, investment and tourism. The Mayor also announced plans to relocate the statue of renowned Portuguese writer Fernando Pessoa from Durban's central business district to the Durban Botanic Gardens, where it can be better preserved and made more accessible to visitors.

Xaba noted that Pessoa spent his formative years in Durban between 1895 and 1905, attending Durban High School, where he developed his command of the English language, an experience that later influenced his internationally recognised literary career. Ambassador Carlos Costa Neves welcomed the relocation of the statue and expressed support for strengthening cooperation between eThekwini Municipality and Portuguese cities through future partnerships.