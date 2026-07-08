State properties retained for GBVF shelters in Western Cape

Six state-owned properties in the Western Cape will continue to provide shelter and support for survivors of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) after the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure renewed their use by the provincial Department of Social Development.

The agreement was formalised by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson during a signing ceremony with Western Cape MEC for Social Development Jaco Londt. The renewed properties are located in Aurora, Albertinia, Heidelberg, Laingsburg and Moorreesburg, where they are currently used to provide accommodation and care services for women and other vulnerable people affected by gender-based violence. The renewal ensures that these facilities will remain available as safe spaces for survivors while supporting the province's ongoing efforts to combat GBVF.

Government reinforces commitment to using public assets for communities

Speaking at the ceremony, Macpherson said the renewal reflects the department's commitment to ensuring that state-owned properties are used to serve communities instead of remaining vacant or underutilised. He noted that the initiative forms part of a broader programme under which the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has identified 801 unused and non-essential state-owned properties for sale or repurposing.

According to the Minister, public assets should deliver tangible social benefits wherever possible. He said continuing to make these properties available for GBVF shelters demonstrates how government infrastructure can directly support vulnerable communities while improving service delivery. Macpherson added that the department is proud to support the Western Cape Department of Social Development and its partners in providing shelter, protection and care for victims and survivors of gender-based violence and femicide.

Partnership strengthens support for vulnerable residents

Western Cape Social Development MEC Jaco Londt welcomed the continued partnership, saying it will help ensure that women, children and other vulnerable people escaping violence continue to have access to safe accommodation and essential support services. He said the renewal reflects a shared commitment between the two departments to place the needs of citizens first by maintaining facilities that protect during times of crisis.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said the agreement forms part of its wider strategy to ensure public assets remain actively used for the public good, particularly where they contribute to frontline social services and assist communities most in need. By extending access to the six properties, the government aims to strengthen support systems for survivors of gender-based violence while ensuring valuable public infrastructure continues to serve a meaningful social purpose.