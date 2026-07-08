Turkish-American Cooperation: Strengthening Defense Ties

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump on joint defense industry cooperation, potentially involving shipbuilding initiatives like frigates, submarines, and corvettes. Erdogan also highlighted the lifting of U.S. defense sanctions against Turkey as a significant diplomatic achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Said He Had Discussed Joint Defence Industry Cooperation With Us President Donald Trump On Wednesday And That It Could Include Ship Building | Updated: 08-07-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 23:45 IST
Turkish-American Cooperation: Strengthening Defense Ties
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In a significant diplomatic development, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan revealed that discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump centered on boosting defense industry cooperation.

The potential collaboration, disclosed at a NATO summit press conference in Ankara, may include shipbuilding ventures, covering frigates, submarines, and corvettes.

Erdogan further announced a notable easing of U.S. defense sanctions against Turkey, highlighting a strengthening of international ties.

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