Turkish-American Cooperation: Strengthening Defense Ties

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Said He Had Discussed Joint Defence Industry Cooperation With Us President Donald Trump On Wednesday And That It Could Include Ship Building

In a significant diplomatic development, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan revealed that discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump centered on boosting defense industry cooperation.

The potential collaboration, disclosed at a NATO summit press conference in Ankara, may include shipbuilding ventures, covering frigates, submarines, and corvettes.

Erdogan further announced a notable easing of U.S. defense sanctions against Turkey, highlighting a strengthening of international ties.