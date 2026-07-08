Turkish-American Cooperation: Strengthening Defense Ties
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump on joint defense industry cooperation, potentially involving shipbuilding initiatives like frigates, submarines, and corvettes. Erdogan also highlighted the lifting of U.S. defense sanctions against Turkey as a significant diplomatic achievement.
In a significant diplomatic development, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan revealed that discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump centered on boosting defense industry cooperation.
The potential collaboration, disclosed at a NATO summit press conference in Ankara, may include shipbuilding ventures, covering frigates, submarines, and corvettes.
Erdogan further announced a notable easing of U.S. defense sanctions against Turkey, highlighting a strengthening of international ties.