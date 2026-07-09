New Zealand Backs Kaikōura Farmers After Flood Damage

With unsettled weather still affecting parts of New Zealand, Minister McClay urged farmers and growers to monitor MetService weather forecasts closely and take practical steps to reduce risks wherever possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-07-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 18:31 IST
New Zealand Backs Kaikōura Farmers After Flood Damage
Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The New Zealand Government has announced $50,000 in emergency funding to help farmers recover from severe flooding in Kaikōura, with Federated Farmers matching the contribution through a fundraising campaign. The support will be channelled through the Farmers Adverse Events Trust to assist farming communities dealing with widespread damage caused by extreme weather.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said Kaikōura experienced twice its average rainfall for July in just two days, resulting in significant flooding and landslides that damaged farmland, livestock feed supplies and essential infrastructure, including roads and fencing. The financial assistance is intended to help farmers begin recovery while addressing urgent needs created by the severe weather event. The Government said it will continue monitoring conditions and assessing whether additional support will be required as the full scale of the damage becomes clearer.

Animal welfare remains the highest priority

Protecting livestock has become the immediate focus of the response. Staff from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) are working alongside farmers, industry organisations and the Rural Support Trust to relocate an estimated 4,000 animals from flood-affected properties to safer grazing areas. The coordinated effort is designed to reduce the impact of the flooding on animal welfare while helping farmers protect their livestock during the recovery period.

The Government also noted that farming communities in Otago and the Wairarapa continue to recover from recent severe weather events. Officials are assessing damage in those regions as well to determine whether further assistance may be needed.

Farmers encouraged to stay prepared as bad weather continues

With unsettled weather still affecting parts of New Zealand, Minister McClay urged farmers and growers to monitor MetService weather forecasts closely and take practical steps to reduce risks wherever possible. He encouraged moving livestock to higher ground when heavy rain is expected and remaining alert to changing weather conditions.

Farmers and growers requiring support are encouraged to contact the Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254, while anyone with concerns about animal welfare can reach the Ministry for Primary Industries on 0800 00 83 33.

The Government said the immediate funding, combined with support from industry organisations and emergency response agencies, is intended to help affected farmers protect their animals, begin repairs and recover from one of Kaikōura's most significant winter flooding events in recent years.

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