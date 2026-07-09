Centre Reviews Zoo Modernisation and Wildlife Conservation Plans

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav chaired the 46th meeting of the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) in Coimbatore, where members reviewed the organisation's achievements during the 2026-27 financial year and discussed plans to strengthen wildlife conservation, zoo management and scientific research across India.

The meeting focused on improving the role of zoos as centres for conservation, education and research while examining proposals for modernising existing facilities, establishing new zoological institutions and upgrading infrastructure. Officials also discussed ways to improve visitor education and scientific planning so that Indian zoos continue to meet evolving conservation needs.

The Minister was presented with updates on the Central Zoo Authority's key initiatives and ongoing efforts to strengthen wildlife management through better planning, modern facilities and scientific collaboration.

Conservation breeding and wildlife health receive special attention

The major topic discussed was the second cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation carried out by six expert teams to assess the performance of zoos across the country. The review is intended to help improve standards of animal care, conservation programmes and overall zoo management.

Members also considered a proposal submitted by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology's Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (CCMB-LaCONES) to develop a national network of animal biobanks using advanced reproductive technologies. The proposed system would support conservation breeding programmes in Indian zoos by preserving valuable genetic material for threatened species.

The meeting also examined plans for the modernisation of the National Zoological Park and discussed new Standard Operating Procedures for zoo veterinarians and animal handlers to strengthen animal welfare, healthcare and day-to-day management practices.

New policies planned to strengthen zoo governance

The governing body reviewed a concept paper for a National Wildlife Health Policy that seeks to improve the country's preparedness for emerging wildlife health challenges through coordinated management and scientific intervention. Members also considered a committee report on increasing the use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding and identifying additional financial resources to support the development of zoos.

Another important discussion focused on strengthening enforcement against the unauthorised possession and public display of non-native wild animal species protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Officials emphasised the need for strict compliance with legal provisions to safeguard biodiversity and regulate wildlife trade.

During the meeting, Minister Bhupender Yadav also released the Central Zoo Authority's latest newsletter, which highlights recent achievements in conservation breeding, wildlife health management, scientific research and capacity building across Indian zoos.