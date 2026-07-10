SECL's 'Sushrut' Becomes First Coal PSU CSR Scheme in Gazette

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has achieved a landmark milestone after its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, SECL Ke Sushrut, became the first CSR programme of any Coal India public sector undertaking to be notified in the Gazette of India. The development follows a notification issued by the Ministry of Coal to enable Aadhaar authentication for beneficiaries under the scheme.

The notification has been issued under the Aadhaar Act, 2016 and the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance Rules, 2020. It allows eligible students to voluntarily use Aadhaar authentication for receiving benefits while also ensuring that those who choose not to use Aadhaar can access the scheme through other government-approved identity documents. Officials said the move will strengthen transparency, improve beneficiary verification and make the delivery of services more efficient without restricting access for eligible students.

Free NEET coaching has delivered strong results

Launched in 2023, SECL Ke Sushrut provides free residential coaching for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to meritorious students from SECL's mining regions, helping them pursue careers in medicine and allied health sciences.

The programme has produced encouraging outcomes since its launch. In the first batch during 2023–24, 39 of 40 students qualified for NEET. Among them, 11 secured admission to MBBS programmes, while others entered BDS, BAMS, Bachelor of Physiotherapy and Veterinary Science courses at government institutions in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

The second batch in 2024–25 also performed strongly, with 31 of 40 students qualifying NEET and gaining admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS and Bachelor of Fisheries Science programmes at government colleges. The consistent performance has established the initiative as one of SECL's most successful education-focused CSR programmes.

Programme strengthens opportunities for mining communities

The latest Gazette notification adds another layer of institutional support to the scheme by improving governance, accountability and ease of access for beneficiaries. Earlier, SECL Ke Sushrut had also become the first CSR initiative by any Coal PSU to be listed on the Government of India's Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Portal, reflecting its technology-driven and transparent implementation model.

Through the programme, SECL continues to support talented students from mining communities by providing access to quality coaching that many families might otherwise find difficult to afford. Along with creating educational opportunities, the initiative also contributes to strengthening India's future healthcare workforce by helping more young people enter medical and allied health professions.