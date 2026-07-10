Controversial ICE Shooting Sparks Calls for Justice

Three Men Who Witnessed The Killing Of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo By A Us Agent In Houston On Tuesday Have Challenged The Explanation Offered By Immigration And Customs Enforcement

Witnesses are challenging the ICE narrative regarding the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, claiming it starkly contrasts with official reports. The incident has ignited protests and calls for an independent investigation to uncover the truth.

The Houston community, particularly in the heavily Hispanic East End, has erupted in demonstrations, with over 1,000 people marching peacefully. The ICE version stated that Salgado attempted to run over an officer, but the witnesses, including Salgado's brother, deny this claim, insisting the shots came from the side of the van.

The incident, not captured on body or dashboard cameras, raises concerns about transparency and accountability in ICE operations. Salgado's case underscores the fragile dynamics between law enforcement and immigrant communities. Federal authorities are handling the investigation, but locals demand more clarity and justice in the proceedings.