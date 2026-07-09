Mexico to file criminal complaints in US over deaths of Mexicans in immigration enforcement

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum plans to file US criminal complaints over the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals in US immigration custody or during anti-immigration operations.

Reuters | Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Said On Thursday That Her Government Plans To File Criminal Complaints In The Us Regarding Mexican Citizens Who Have Died In Immigration Custody Or While Being Targeted In Antiimmigration Operations Fourteen Mexican Nationals Have Died While In The Custody Of Us Immigration And Customs Enforcement | Updated: 09-07-2026 23:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 23:48 IST
Mexico to file criminal complaints in US over deaths of Mexicans in immigration enforcement
Claudia Sheinbaum
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that ​her government plans to file criminal complaints ‌in the ​U.S. regarding Mexican citizens who have died in immigration custody or while being targeted in anti-immigration operations. Fourteen Mexican nationals have died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and ‌Customs Enforcement, and three more died in arrest operations conducted by the agency, the Mexican government said. On Tuesday, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, a Mexican national living in the U.S. illegally for three decades. His killing, which sparked ‌protests in Houston, brought to at least six the number of people shot dead in immigration enforcement operations since ‌January 2025, when President Donald Trump returned to office and launched a campaign of mass deportations.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the Mexicans who have died," Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference, adding that the criminal complaints will seek to hold accountable those considered to have committed homicides or ⁠human rights violations. Sheinbaum ​said that her government provides ⁠assistance to all citizens who request it, but "especially to Mexicans whose only crime is working honestly in the United States."

Although the Mexican government has previously ⁠spoken out about the deaths of Mexican nationals in the U.S., Thursday's announcement represents significantly stronger criticism as relations between the two neighbors continue ​to worsen. In a response to a Reuters request for comment, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said that ⁠there has been no increase in the rate of deaths of detainees under the Trump administration and that "all detainees receive full due process and are provided with ⁠proper ​meals, water, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers." The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MOVING BEYOND DIPLOMATIC CHANNELS Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco said the move comes after repeated ⁠failed attempts to engage with the U.S. through diplomatic channels.

"We are going to move beyond the diplomatic sphere and go directly ⁠to U.S. prosecutors to file ⁠complaints regarding these incidents, requesting that they are investigated as criminal matters," Velasco said. The Mexican government will also file civil lawsuits against the private companies that operate immigration detention centers in the ‌U.S., Velasco added.

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