Man Suspected of Family Murders Arrested in South Africa
South African police arrested Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, suspected of murdering his wife and two daughters in Britain. Tshuma, a British citizen of Zimbabwean descent, was traced back to Zimbabwe after leaving the UK. The arrest follows a global search initiated by British authorities.
South African authorities on Friday apprehended Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, who is accused of killing his wife and two daughters in Britain.
Athlenda Mathe, a spokesperson for the South African Police Service, confirmed Tshuma's arrest in a televised statement. British police had previously issued a warrant for Tshuma, a British citizen of Zimbabwean descent, in connection with the deaths at a Bedford residence. The victims were believed to be his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, and daughters, Natalie and Nala.
After releasing CCTV footage of him and tracing his escape, British police reported Tshuma's departure from Heathrow Airport to Zimbabwe on July 4, using a British passport.
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