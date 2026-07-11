Sudan's Fragile Path: Challenges in Achieving Peace

The Sudanese Army Has Conditioned Any Broad Acceptance Of A Us Proposal For Ending The Countrys Threeyearold Civil War On The Full Withdrawal By The Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces From Cities It Has Occupied

The Sudanese army has set conditions for accepting a U.S.-proposed solution to end the country's ongoing civil war, notably requiring the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to vacate cities under their control, Reuters reports. The documents obtained by Reuters reveal that the U.S. has proposed a 90-day humanitarian truce to facilitate negotiations for a lasting ceasefire and a transition to civilian rule, complemented by a UN-led mechanism to support limited RSF withdrawals.

The Sudanese government, under military leadership, agreed to most parts of the proposal but objected to the limited scope of RSF withdrawal, insisting on a full retreat from all occupied cities since May 11, 2023. This demand remains a major roadblock in reaching a consensus for peace.

The United States continues to press for the acceptance of the truce and peace plan without preconditions. While the Sudanese Foreign Ministry has yet to comment officially, reports suggest an evolving dialogue, although historical attempts by the U.S. to resolve the conflict have not yielded successful outcomes. Challenges persist as conflict-related casualties rise, causing a dire humanitarian crisis.